Christian Kirk did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Kirk's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Kirk has been targeted 85 times, with season stats of 787 yards on 57 receptions (13.8 per catch) and three TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.

Christian Kirk Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Jaguars have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Brenton Strange (DNP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Zay Jones (LP/knee): 18 Rec; 186 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Kirk 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 85 57 787 247 3 13.8

Kirk Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1 Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0 Week 10 49ers 11 6 104 0 Week 11 Titans 6 3 48 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 4 89 0 Week 13 Bengals 1 1 26 0

