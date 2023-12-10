D'Ernest Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Johnson has rushed for 90 yards on 31 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has eight catches (nine targets) for 124 yards.

D'Ernest Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have one other running back on the injury list this week: Travis Etienne (LP/ribs): 205 Rush Att; 771 Rush Yds; 8 Rush TDs 40 Rec; 346 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 31 90 0 2.9 9 8 124 0

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0

