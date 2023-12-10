Will Evan Engram Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 14?
With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Evan Engram a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Engram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)
- Engram has put together a 606-yard campaign on 73 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 91 occasions, and averages 50.5 yards.
- Engram, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Evan Engram Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|5
|5
|49
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|8
|7
|67
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|8
|7
|59
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|7
|7
|41
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|10
|10
|88
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|7
|4
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|29
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|9
|9
|82
|1
Rep Evan Engram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.