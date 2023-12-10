Sunday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-4) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Duke squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Eagles earned a 102-53 win against Gardner-Webb.

FGCU vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

FGCU vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 71, FGCU 64

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory of the season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings. The Eagles registered the 65-64 neutral-site win on November 26.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

FGCU has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 26

83-68 over Delaware (No. 130) on November 24

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 155) on November 6

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 173) on November 19

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 232) on November 14

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Catherine Cairns: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game, with a +141 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allow 59.2 per outing (99th in college basketball).

