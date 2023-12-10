The UCLA Bruins (6-0) will face the Florida State Seminoles (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida State vs. UCLA Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Players to Watch

Charisma Osborne: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Betts: 15.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Londynn Jones: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Osborne: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rice: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Betts: 15.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaquez: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jones: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.