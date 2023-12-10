The UCLA Bruins (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles' 84.6 points per game are 26.3 more points than the 58.3 the Bruins give up to opponents.

Florida State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.

UCLA has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.

The Bruins record 92.4 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.

When UCLA scores more than 68.8 points, it is 8-0.

Florida State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 92.4 points.

The Bruins shoot 52.0% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Seminoles allow defensively.

The Seminoles make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Alexis Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

