Sunday's game at Donald W. Reynolds Center has the Florida Gators (6-2) squaring off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) at 2:00 PM (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a win for Florida by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Gators' most recent outing was a 91-88 loss to Marshall on Saturday.

Florida vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Florida vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 76, Tulsa 71

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Gators beat the Columbia Lions, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-81 on November 22, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Gators have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Florida has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 172nd-most in the country.

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 over Columbia (No. 60) on November 22

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 74) on November 29

52-49 over Purdue (No. 79) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 207) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 251) on November 6

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Leilani Correa: 13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Laila Reynolds: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +77 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.9 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (255th in college basketball).

