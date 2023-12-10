The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) will play the Florida Gators (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Florida vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Florida Players to Watch

Temira Poindexter: 23.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

23.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Delanie Crawford: 19.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hadley Periman: 2.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

2.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Katia Gallegos: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mady Cartwright: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

