The Cleveland Browns (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Browns favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for the contest.

Jaguars vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Browns have had the lead three times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 12 games this year.

The Browns have won the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Jaguars have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this season, the Browns have won the third quarter seven times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' 12 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

The Browns have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Browns have been winning after the first half in six games (5-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4).

2nd Half

Out of 12 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (3-2), and tied one time (0-1).

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (4-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in seven games (3-4).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering nine points on average in the second half.

