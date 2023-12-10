The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars score 3.4 more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (20.4).

The Jaguars collect 86.3 more yards per game (346.8) than the Browns give up (260.5).

Jacksonville rushes for 103.3 yards per game, 3.8 fewer yards than the 107.1 Cleveland allows.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Jaguars Away Performance

On the road, the Jaguars put up 26.2 points per game and give up 19.2. That's more than they score overall (23.8), but less than they allow (21.6).

The Jaguars' average yards gained in away games (393.6) is higher than their overall average (346.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (337.6) is lower than overall (354.8).

In road games, Jacksonville accumulates 273.4 passing yards per game and gives up 264.2. That's more than it gains (243.6) and allows (261.7) overall.

On the road, the Jaguars rack up 120.2 rushing yards per game and give up 73.4. That's more than they gain overall (103.3), and less than they allow (93.1).

The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage in road games (41.8%) is higher than their overall average (37.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage in road games (28.4%) is lower than overall (36.9%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS

