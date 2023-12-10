The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nijel Pack: 16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Wooga Poplar: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Bensley Joseph: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 13th 89.0 Points Scored 82.7 54th 211th 72.6 Points Allowed 67.2 112th 214th 32.6 Rebounds 35.7 89th 346th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 136th 15th 10.8 3pt Made 7.5 176th 65th 16.0 Assists 19.0 12th 206th 12.4 Turnovers 13.7 289th

