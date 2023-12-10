How to Watch the North Carolina vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) take the court against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 77.6 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 55.6 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.6 points, UConn is 5-3.
- North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.
- The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game, just three more points than the 65.8 the Huskies allow.
- When North Carolina scores more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.
- UConn is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (38.1%).
- The Huskies' 48.2 shooting percentage from the field is 11 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.
North Carolina Leaders
- Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%
- Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%
- Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
UConn Leaders
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|FGCU
|L 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|L 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/15/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kansas
|W 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|XL Center
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|-
|XL Center
