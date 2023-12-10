The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will meet the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.

South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

