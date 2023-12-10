The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) will look to halt an eight-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.3 points per game are just one more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

South Florida's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.

The Bulls record 62 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than the 86.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

This year the Bulls are shooting 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG% Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Schedule