Will Zay Jones Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Jones' stats below.
Heading into Week 14, Jones has 18 receptions for 186 yards -- 10.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 33 occasions.
Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jaguars have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brenton Strange (DNP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Christian Kirk (DNP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|18
|186
|26
|2
|10.3
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|8
|5
|78
|0
