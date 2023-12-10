In the Week 14 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zay Jones get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones' 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 186 yards (31 per game) and two scores.

In two of six games this season, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0

