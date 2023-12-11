Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Brevard County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Titusville High School at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Viera High School at Astronaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Rockledge High School