Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Broward County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollywood Hills High School at McArthur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Don Soffer Aventura High School at Sheridan Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.