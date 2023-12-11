High school basketball is on the schedule today in Duval County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Coast Christian High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ's Church Academy High School at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandarin High School at Atlantic Coast High School