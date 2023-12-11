Goga Bitadze and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bitadze, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 123-91 win over the Pistons.

In this article we will look at Bitadze's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.0 6.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.7 Assists -- 1.9 2.7 PRA -- 14.9 16.3 PR -- 13 13.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bitadze's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 4.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

Bitadze's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 110.6 points per game.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Goga Bitadze vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 25 6 3 3 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.