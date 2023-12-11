The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Jacksonville is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 86th.

The Dolphins average 74.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 81.5 the Bulldogs give up.

When Jacksonville puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Jacksonville played better at home last season, posting 66.0 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game on the road.

The Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (66.6).

At home, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule