The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-4.5) 147.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Jacksonville has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Dolphins' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina State has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Bulldogs' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

