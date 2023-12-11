The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 71.4 the Dolphins allow.

North Carolina Central is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Jacksonville is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Dolphins put up just 3.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Eagles give up (71).

Jacksonville is 1-2 when scoring more than 71 points.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 3-0.

The Dolphins are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.5%).

The Eagles make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Dolphins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Saniyah Craig: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jalisa Dunlap: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jada Jones: 2.5 PTS, 29.2 FG%

