The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) play the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Mitchel Taylor: 10.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Davion Everett: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Omar Croskey: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Wilson Dubinsky: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 291st 68.4 Points Scored 79.2 104th 348th 83.3 Points Allowed 75.8 282nd 154th 34.1 Rebounds 36.5 72nd 38th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 155th 351st 4.1 3pt Made 6.0 281st 174th 13.3 Assists 12.8 208th 338th 14.7 Turnovers 14.7 338th

