The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) after winning four road games in a row. The Magic are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Cavaliers 109

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Magic (- 2.5)

Magic (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-4.8)

Magic (-4.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.0

The Magic have been more successful against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, recording an ATS record of 16-6-0, compared to the 10-12-0 record of the Cavs.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread compared to the 5-1 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Both Orlando and Cleveland games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season.

The Magic have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-0) this season while the Cavaliers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, the Magic are putting up 114.5 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are allowing 109.6 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).

Orlando is averaging 43.5 boards per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 40 rebounds per game (best).

The Magic rank 18th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

Orlando ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 15.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Magic are draining 10.2 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they have a 34.6% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

