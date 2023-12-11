The Orlando Magic (12-5) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSOH.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSOH

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 19.8 points, 4.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Franz Wagner puts up 19.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Cole Anthony posts 15 points, 4.6 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Donovan Mitchell gets the Cavaliers 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

The Cavaliers are getting 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Caris LeVert this year.

Darius Garland gives the Cavaliers 19.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Magic Cavaliers 112.6 Points Avg. 110.8 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.6 46.9% Field Goal % 47.5% 34% Three Point % 35%

