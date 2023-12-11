The injury report for the Orlando Magic (15-7) ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) currently features four players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Amway Center.

The Magic head into this contest on the heels of a 123-91 win over the Pistons on Friday. Franz Wagner scored a team-best 27 points for the Magic in the victory.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Ankle 6.3 4.5 0.3 Jalen Suggs SG Questionable Ankle 12.2 3.5 2.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Caris LeVert: Out (Knee), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

