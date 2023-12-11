How to Watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (15-7) will look to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on December 11, 2023 at Amway Center.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
- The 114.5 points per game the Magic score are only 3.9 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.6).
- Orlando is 12-2 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are posting 121.2 points per game this year at home, which is 14.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (106.5).
- In home games, Orlando is giving up 3.5 fewer points per game (108) than on the road (111.5).
- The Magic are averaging 10.9 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 7.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (9.3 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
