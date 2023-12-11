The Orlando Magic (15-7) will look to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on December 11, 2023 at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.

The 114.5 points per game the Magic score are only 3.9 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.6).

Orlando is 12-2 when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are posting 121.2 points per game this year at home, which is 14.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (106.5).

In home games, Orlando is giving up 3.5 fewer points per game (108) than on the road (111.5).

The Magic are averaging 10.9 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 7.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (9.3 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).

