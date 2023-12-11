Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic meet at Amway Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 23.5 point total set for Banchero on Monday is 2.8 more than his season scoring average (20.7).

He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Monday's assist over/under for Banchero (4.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Banchero has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Banchero gear at Fanatics!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Franz Wagner's 20.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 15.4 points Cole Anthony scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Monday.

He has grabbed 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Anthony's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Anthony averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Mitchell's 27.6 points per game are 1.9 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Monday.

Mitchell has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 14.3 points Max Strus has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (15.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Strus' year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Strus' 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.