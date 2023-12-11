The Green Bay Packers (6-6) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the New York Giants on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 37 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Packers take on the Giants. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Packers vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Packers have won the second quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied one time in 12 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Packers have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Giants' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Packers vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

At the end of the first half, the Giants have been winning four times (3-1 in those games), have been trailing seven times (1-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (3-3 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 10 points on average in the second half.

In 12 games this season, the Giants have won the second half three times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

