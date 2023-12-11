The UCF Knights (7-0) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers score just 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights allow (55.7).

New Orleans is 0-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

UCF has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.4 points.

The Knights average 70.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 73 the Privateers give up.

When UCF totals more than 73 points, it is 2-0.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 70.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Knights are making 44% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede to opponents (42.9%).

The Privateers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Knights have conceded.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG%

9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

