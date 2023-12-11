The UCF Knights (7-0) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers score just 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights allow (55.7).
  • New Orleans is 0-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
  • UCF has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.4 points.
  • The Knights average 70.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 73 the Privateers give up.
  • When UCF totals more than 73 points, it is 2-0.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 70.3 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Knights are making 44% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede to opponents (42.9%).
  • The Privateers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Knights have conceded.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
  • Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
  • Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 St. John's (NY) W 61-48 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 Sacred Heart W 69-58 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/3/2023 Campbell W 42-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic - Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.