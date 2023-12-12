On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Brandon Hagel going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

  • Hagel has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:55 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:07 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.