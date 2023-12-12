The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, are in action Tuesday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hagel in the Lightning-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Hagel vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

In nine of 29 games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 29 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 26 Points 4 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

