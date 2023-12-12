Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Astronaut High School at Space Coast JrSr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celebration High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Bay High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
