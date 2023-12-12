If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Astronaut High School at Space Coast JrSr High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Celebration High School at Cocoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at Melbourne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Bay High School at Altamonte Christian School