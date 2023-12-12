On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the Dallas Mavericks (14-8), winners of three straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on TNT and SportsNet LA).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112 per contest (10th in the league).

The Mavericks have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 116.5 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

The teams average 233 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 228.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread this season.

Dallas has put together a 12-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 27.5 -118 24.7 Anthony Davis 27.5 -115 23.0

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

