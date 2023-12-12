The Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Kucherov has recorded 28 assists and 19 goals in 28 games. That's good for 47 points.

Brayden Point has made a big impact for Tampa Bay this season with 31 points (12 goals and 19 assists).

This season, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman has 27 points, courtesy of five goals (eighth on team) and 22 assists (second).

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an 8-6-5 record this season, with an .891 save percentage (50th in the league). In 20 games, he has 547 saves, and has allowed 67 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 26 assists, equaling 37 points (1.3 per game).

Quinn Hughes has scored nine goals and added 27 assists in 28 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 5-2-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 231 saves with a .913% save percentage (20th in league).

Lightning vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 1st 3.82 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.52 30th 28th 28.4 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 5th 26% Power Play % 29.9% 3rd 27th 75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

