If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Osceola County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty High School at St. Cloud HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Celebration High School at Cocoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Poinciana High School