Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spanish River High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic Chistian Academy at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highlands Christian Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
