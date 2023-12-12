If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spanish River High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlantic Chistian Academy at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highlands Christian Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School