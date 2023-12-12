Tuesday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (3-4) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at Yuengling Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-70 and heavily favors South Florida to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Florida vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 87, UAPB 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-17.3)

South Florida (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

South Florida has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UAPB is 2-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulls are 1-6-0 and the Golden Lions are 8-0-0.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 264th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball) and have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The 37.9 rebounds per game South Florida averages rank 126th in college basketball, and are 1.5 fewer than the 39.4 its opponents grab per outing.

South Florida makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.4% from deep while its opponents hit 30.3% from long range.

The Bulls rank 288th in college basketball by averaging 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st in college basketball, allowing 84.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Florida has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (82nd in college basketball).

