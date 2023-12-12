South Florida vs. UAPB December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (2-2) will meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. UAPB Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
UAPB Players to Watch
- Miguel: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Corey Walker Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
South Florida vs. UAPB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
