The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.
  • Stamkos' shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

