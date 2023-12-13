The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Florida Atlantic is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 350th.
  • The Owls record 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers give up.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Florida Atlantic averaged 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did in road games (75.9).
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.
  • Florida Atlantic drained 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.