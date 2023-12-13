How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- Florida Atlantic is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 350th.
- The Owls record 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers give up.
- Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Florida Atlantic averaged 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did in road games (75.9).
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.
- Florida Atlantic drained 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
