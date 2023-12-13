The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-23.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-23.5) 153.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Owls' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Florida International has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Sportsbooks rate Florida Atlantic much lower (22nd-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

