The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) are heavy favorites (-21.5) as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -21.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In five of nine games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 points.

Florida Atlantic has an average total of 155.0 in its outings this year, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida International (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.7% less often than Florida Atlantic (6-3-0) this season.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 5 55.6% 84.4 156.4 70.6 146.2 147.3 Florida International 3 37.5% 72.0 156.4 75.6 146.2 151.3

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls average 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers allow.

Florida Atlantic is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-3-0 1-1 5-4-0 Florida International 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Florida International 17-0 Home Record 11-7 11-3 Away Record 3-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

