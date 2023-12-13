The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • Florida International has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 221st.
  • The Panthers' 72 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 70.6 the Owls give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Florida International is 3-2.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
  • The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
  • Florida International knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-84 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU L 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 LIU W 74-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity (FL) - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Stetson - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

