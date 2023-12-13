The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

Florida International has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 221st.

The Panthers' 72 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 70.6 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Florida International is 3-2.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.

The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.

Florida International knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule