The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International matchup in this article.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-23.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-23.5) 153.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Florida International is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

