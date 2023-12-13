The Florida International Panthers (2-7) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Vladislav Goldin: 14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 44th 83.0 Points Scored 71.8 239th 116th 67.5 Points Allowed 77.4 308th 149th 34.2 Rebounds 26.1 357th 201st 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 201st 32nd 9.7 3pt Made 7.6 167th 78th 15.3 Assists 14.4 115th 74th 10.3 Turnovers 16.3 359th

