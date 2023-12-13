Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pinellas County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hollins High School at Admiral Farragut Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunedin High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13

8:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at Palm Harbor University HS