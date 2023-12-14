We have high school basketball competition in Duval County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14

7:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's View High School at The Covenant School of Jacksonville