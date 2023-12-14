Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Escambia County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northview High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Century, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Christian Academy at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niceville HS at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.